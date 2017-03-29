Seven-month-old Wyatt had a fever and his doctor was away.

With three kids, and dad at work, mom Amanda Clarke didn't want to go to the ER and wait at the hospital.

"It's not as easy as just go to the emergency room,” Clarke said.

She called a new health care business that just set up shop in Manitoba. Timely Care Clinic has four nurse practitioners working in the Winnipeg area. One of them will come to the person, similar to an old school house call.

"Going back to the basics and bringing health care to the patient rather than bringing the patient to a clinic,” aid nurse practitioner Kaitlyn Yurick.

Clarke said Yurick arrived the same morning she called to deal with Wyatt’s fever.

"Would you want to wait for six hours and it could potentially get worse, or are you going to see someone in 20 minutes if you really need,” said Clarke.

However, unlike the hospital or your doctor's office, Timely Care Clinic offers a range of services at a cost.

Every visit includes a $30 travel fee and in some cases a $50 dollar house call charge. Some of the services include: physical, sick note, pregnancy test, ears washed, laceration repair and nail removal.

"I think there is a need for patients to get health care in their homes for times that are convenient,” said Timely Care Clinic owner Nathan Hiebert.

Hiebert said this model could reduce wait times on the public side and help governments cut health care costs.

"We're not trying to compete with Manitoba Health, we're just trying to add extra services,” said Hiebert.

Not everyone agrees.

The Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives said this is a slippery slope leading to private health care for only those who can afford it taking away needed resources, such as nurse practitioners, from hospitals and clinics.

"Then the public system starts being eroded, we need to be protecting the boundary of the public system and make sure it's there for everybody,” said Lynne Fernandez of the CCPA.

The College of Registered Nurses said it’s aware of the business and says it’s okay with the model. The Pallister government seems to agree in a statement provided to CTV:

"In the view of Manitoba, delivery of clinical services by nurse practitioners within their scope of practice on an uninsured basis is not a contravention of Manitoba's current legislation."