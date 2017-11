The Canadian Press





Winnipeg's Cindy Klassen has been inducted into Canada's Sports Hall of Fame.

Klassen, who is 38, is Canada's most decorated Winter Olympian with six medals (gold, two silver, three bronze).

Five came at the 2006 Turin Games (gold, two silver, two bronze).

Also inducted yesterday include Olympic triathlon champion Simon Whitfield, Stanley Cup champion Lanny McDonald, Olympian Carol Huynh, golfer Mike Weir, lacrosse standout Gaylord Powless, the Edmonton Grads women's basketball team, neurosurgeon Dr. Charles Tator and Canadian Paralympic founder Dr. Robert W. Jackson.