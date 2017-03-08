The blizzard in western Manitoba brought much of the town of Roblin, Man. to a standstill.

Even a local pharmacy had to close, but that didn't stop its owners from getting medication to customers.

Mitchell's Drug Store owners Whitney Mitchell and Sean Keeler used a snowmobile to get prescriptions to people in need.

Mitchell said she got a call Tuesday morning from a customer who needed medication, but the roads were impassable in town.

"The people that did venture out all got stuck," Mitchell said. "It was like a ghost town."

She said she's not aware of the store ever closing due to weather before.

Despite the extremely poor conditions, Mitchell knew they had to do something to help customers.

Her husband Sean used his snowmobile to get through the treacherous roads.

"It was fun," Mitchell said. "I thought it was neat."

She said customers were very grateful for his trek.

Mitchell was snowed in Wednesday morning and couldn't get to work, but the pharmacy is still opening its doors.

She's not sure if they'll have to do any more deliveries with their snowmobile.