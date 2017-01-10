Manitoba police have safely arrested a convicted sex offender wanted for parole revocation.

Rainie James Semple, 43, was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after failing to return for his curfew on Dec. 29.

Police said he was considered at high risk to re-offend in a sexual or violent way.

Officers said Tuesday Semple was arrested in Winnipeg without incident, and thanked the public for its help in the investigation.