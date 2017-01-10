Featured
Manitoba police arrest wanted high-risk sex offender
Rainie James Semple, 43, was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after failing to return for his curfew on Dec. 29. (Source: Manitoba RCMP)
Published Tuesday, January 10, 2017 9:56AM CST
Manitoba police have safely arrested a convicted sex offender wanted for parole revocation.
Rainie James Semple, 43, was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after failing to return for his curfew on Dec. 29.
Police said he was considered at high risk to re-offend in a sexual or violent way.
Officers said Tuesday Semple was arrested in Winnipeg without incident, and thanked the public for its help in the investigation.