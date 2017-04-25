Featured
Manitoba police respond to cheeky Tweet from Vancouver police
Manitoba police have responded to a cheeky Tweet from their Vancouver counterparts about the province's latest snowfall.
Vancouver police sent out a Tweet on Monday night apologizing to Manitobans about the snow, including photos of the beautiful weather the B.C. city has been experiencing.
The post continued by mentioning that their police station is also hiring.
Dear #Manitoba: We’re sorry to hear you’re still having snow. Sincerely, #Vancouver.— Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) April 24, 2017
PS. Did anyone mention we’re hiring? #JoinVPD pic.twitter.com/jdjs9QYXG7
Manitoba RCMP responded to the Tweet by saying, “it's ok, the snow melts quickly off the lawns of our affordable houses.”
RCMP then sent one more post to Vancouver police comparing the price of a small home in their city worth over a million dollars with a price of a large home worth half that in Winnipeg.
.@VancouverPD pic.twitter.com/u1OkyH4tW3— RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) April 25, 2017
The Winnipeg Police Service also chimed in, saying that Vancouver police seem to know “where the best and brightest are located”.
WPS also included in their Tweet that they weren’t just referring to the “2300+ hours of sunshine” Manitoba gets.
Seems @VancouverPD knows where the best & brightest are located – and we’re not just referring to the 2300+ hours of sunshine we get. �� https://t.co/jTDXlln55e— Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) April 25, 2017
