Featured
Manitoba police watchdog investigates arrest in which man's eye socket fractured
The unit says a struggle ensued during the suspect's arrest and that's when he was injured. (File Photo)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, January 11, 2017 1:14PM CST
WINNIPEG -- A unit that investigates serious incidents involving police in Manitoba is reviewing an arrest during which a man's eye socket was fractured.
The Independent Investigation Unit says Winnipeg officers tried to block a suspect's truck on Monday night, but the driver sped up and hit the police vehicle.
The driver sped off and eventually got stuck in heavy snow in a field.
The unit says a struggle ensued during the suspect's arrest and that's when he was injured.
No further details are available.
More news from Winnipeg
- Outbreak of whooping cough impacting unvaccinated infants in southern Manitoba
- Manitoba police watchdog investigates arrest in which man's eye socket fractured
- Extreme cold weather warning for Winnipeg
- Kenora plans to rename street to honour 'Kroppy'
- So far so good for full-day kindergarten in Louis Riel School Division