

The Canadian Press





Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister is taking criticism for making comments about the physical appearance of the woman who chairs the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce.

As he began giving a state of the province speech Thursday, Pallister spoke about Johanna Hurme, an award-winning architect.

"I want to thank Johanna for dressing up. I want to thank her for those heels. I notice they are a foot high," Pallister said to an audience of business people.

Hurme was named to the chamber position in October.

At the time the chamber noted her accomplishments as an architect, for co-founding her own company in Winnipeg and for her education credentials, including teaching design at the University of Toronto's Daniels Faculty of Architecture.

Nahanni Fontaine, the Manitoba NDP's status of women and justice critic, said Pallister should be celebrating women's accomplishments, not commenting on how they look.