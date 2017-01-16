Manitoba RCMP said officers used naloxone kits for the first time to possibly save the life of a 20-year-old man suffering from fentanyl overdose.

Police said it happened Friday at around 11 p.m. at a home in the southeast corner of the province. RCMP are not releasing the specific location as to protect the identity of the victim. Officers arrived to find an unconscious man with a very low pulse and severe breathing difficulties.

RCMP said the ambulance was still eight minutes away, so officers administered a dose of nasal naloxone. The man improved, but police said he still had problems breathing. The officers gave him two more doses in recommended intervals.

Officers said the victim’s pulse and breathing quickly stabilized, and he was taken to hospital. He has since been released.

Police said this marks the first time Manitoba RCMP have used naloxone kits.

“There is no doubt in our minds that those officers saved the life of this young man” said Supt. Joanne Keeping, East District Commander of the Manitoba RCMP.

“I cannot stress enough the value of having these kits with our officers. It saves lives and is critical to the safety of all first responders.”

Police also seized suspected fentanyl at the home.