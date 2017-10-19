Amazon is in the business of delivering retail online. But now, the tech giant is the one on the receiving end as cities across North America, including Winnipeg, drop off their pitches to land Amazon's second headquarters.

"Winnipeg is absolutely ready," said Dayna Spiring, president of Economic Development Winnipeg. "The deadline is Thursday, but we had our bid in Seattle yesterday."

The pitch includes a comprehensive look at the geographic, technical and quality of life advantages Winnipeg has to offer. It features facts such as Winnipeg being the city where the vaccine for Ebola was created and that Winnie the Pooh was named for.

It also contains an estimate that the company would qualify for $1.76 billion in federal and provincial tax credits, along with possible further savings for its real estate development. And it also features a humorous video starring former Winnipeg Blue Bomber Obby Kahn giving Amazon's Alexa a tour of Winnipeg.

"So now, Amazon has the bids and we wait and see," said Spiring.

There are a lot of bids for the company to sift through. More than 100 cities have put in offers.

Tucson Arizona tried to send a giant cactus to Amazon, but it was not accepted. The mayor of Kansas City bought a thousand items from Amazon.com. But despite the stiff competition, Economic Development Winnipeg says our city checks off the boxes Amazon and other companies are looking for.

Rod Devos says he chose Winnipeg 11 years ago to grow his tech firm Resolute Technology Solutions, when he could have set up shop elsewhere. But, he says with just 18,000 information technology professionals in Winnipeg, hosting a giant like Amazon could be a challenge. "Depending on Amazon's numbers, and how fast they intend to grow, they may be struggling from some of the same things we're struggling with as IT firms in Manitoba which is, how do I get that talent."

But for boosters of Winnipeg's bid, the hope may be that just like in the movie "Field of Dreams": if you build it, they will come.

Amazon is expected to announce which city is the winner sometime in 2018.