

Jeff Keele, CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba's financial picture will be made a lot clearer, but not until next month.

Finance Minister Cameron Friesen announced he will table the budget on April 11. The fiscal blueprint will in part have measures stemming from a value for money audit and health care review.

Friesen reiterated the message spending will be trimmed to tackle the billion-dollar deficit, but he didn't release any details of the audit or review.

CTV has confirmed the Pallister government is mandating Manitoba's regional health authorities to find more than $100 million dollars in savings in the upcoming year.

Friesen said all departments are being told to stay in the black.

Critics said those types of figures mean cuts to frontline workers and services are inevitable.

Labour leaders said health care is already understaffed and worry these numbers will add more pressure to the system.

Several options are being done or looked at, depending on the RHA, to reduce spending. Not replacing staff who call in sick, vacancy management, avoiding duplication of services, curbing overtime and limiting discretionary spending and travel.

Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen said he expects reductions in management levels as well.