Featured
Manitoba's police watchdog investigates man's death after meeting with officers
The IIU will investigate to determine if there is any connection between the earlier contact between the man and police and his death. (Source: Brandon Police Service)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, January 13, 2017 2:30PM CST
BRANDON, Man. -- An organization which investigates serious police incidents is looking into the death of a man in a Manitoba hotel several hours after police had some kind of interaction with him.
The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba says police in Brandon got a call Wednesday morning about a dead man in a hotel room.
Police say officers met with the man the night before in relation to a call for service.
The unit nor Brandon police will say what the call was about.
The IIU will investigate to determine if there is any connection between the earlier contact between the man and police and his death.
It also says no other details will be provided.
