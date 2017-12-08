

CTV Winnipeg





An incident involving allegations of lewd conduct by an RCMP officer is under investigation by Manitoba’s police watchdog.

The Independent Investigation Unit said the incident was reported to have happened on Nov. 30 at a Winnipeg hotel.

The IIU was notified by the RCMP on Dec. 5, after it had received a complaint about the inappropriate conduct of a female officer while attending a conference.

It’s alleged the incident happened during a social gathering at a hotel and lounge, where the officer allegedly committed a number of instances of inappropriate sexual touching.

The IIU investigates all serious incidents involving police officers in Manitoba, whether they occurred on or off duty.