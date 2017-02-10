

CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba's jobless rate has dropped in the latest numbers issued Friday by Statistics Canada.

The unemployment rate in Manitoba was at 6.1 per cent in January, down two-tenths of a per cent from the month before.

The StatsCan numbers for January report the economy created 3,700 new full-time jobs, more than compensating for the loss of 2400 part-time jobs.

Nationally, unemployment is at 6.8 per cent.