Manitoba to introduce standarized fee structure for land ambulances
Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen says the changes would help reduce costs for patients, strengthen service standards and ensure that Manitobans get the best possible care before they get to a hospital. (File Image)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, March 8, 2017 8:38AM CST
WINNIPEG -- Manitoba's government is proposing legislative changes that would help develop a standardized fee structure for land ambulances.
Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen says proposed amendments to the Emergency Medical Response and Stretcher Transportation Act would also help the move toward paramedics' self-regulation.
Goertzen says the changes would help reduce costs for patients, strengthen service standards and ensure that Manitobans get the best possible care before they get to a hospital.
He says the proposed changes are consistent with recommendations made through a review of emergency medical services completed in 2013.