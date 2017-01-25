

The Canadian Press





The Manitoba government is launching an online ad campaign against the federal government's healthcare funding plans, and is hinting other provinces may follow suit.

The provincial government is launching a web site later this week called Share The Health to condemn the federal plan to limit annual increases in health transfer payments to the provinces.

There is also a social media campaign.

Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen says he wants Manitobans to have a clear understanding of what is at stake, and his counterparts in other provinces also realize the need to get the word out.

The federal government has been under fire for weeks over its plan to reduce the speed at which health transfers increase.

The Manitoba ad campaign says the federal plan would cost the province $39-million this year.

It also spells out examples of what it says that money could buy -- 55,000 M-R-I tests, or 3,200 hip replacements.

Federal Health Minister Jane Philpott has said the funding increases being offered are significant, and there is extra money targeted to services such as home care and mental health programs.