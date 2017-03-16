Spend any amount of time with baby Olivia and you'll be treated to several of her smiles.

"She's happy, and lively and smiles 24 hours a day," said her mother Crystal Malchuk.

This despite spending much of her young life in hospital.

Olivia was born six weeks early and that was not the only surprise in store for her parents.

Her esophagus was connected to her lung airways, and she needed surgery almost immediately after she was born.

"It's a rare disease," said Dr. Richard Keijzer, a pediatric surgeon. "As a group here in Winnipeg, we see about three to five patients a year."

Due to her being so young, the surgery was done in stages. It seemed to work, but a few months later the connection had become completely blocked and would need to be repaired.

"If she was to have this surgery again, it would have been another invasive surgery," said Malchuk. “And the first time she didn't handle it so well."

Keijzer had another option. A new, less invasive procedure pioneered in the United States. It uses two catheters and powerful magnets to make a new connection.

However, it's never been done before in Canada, and it had only been done about a dozen times in the U.S.

Although, after receiving the necessary approvals, history was made.

"After the connection was established, she was able to go home two days later," said Keijzer.

Olivia was the first, but Kaiser said she will not be the last to get this ground breaking treatment.

"It was a blessing in disguise," said Malchuk. "It was sad she got so sick again, but it was the reason the surgery got brought to Canada."