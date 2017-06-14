

The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG - Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says he is willing to consider subsidies and repair funds for a broken rail line to Churchill, but is not ready to make a firm commitment.

Pallister says he wants to first see what type of freight subsidies are needed and whether there is room for provincial money to repair the privately owned Hudson Bay Railway.

The railway's owners have said severe flooding last month has caused extensive damage to the northern rail line and it will take until next spring to repair the track.

The railway is the only land link to Churchill, and town council is asking for government subsidies to cover the extra cost of flying food and other goods into the community.

Pallister says the damage is still being assessed, but the province is in talks with Churchill officials to discuss what can be done.

A preliminary assessment has shown that flooding washed away the track bed in 19 places and damaged at least five bridges.

RAIL A ‘LIFELINE’ FOR FIRST NATION COMMUNITIES: MKO GRAND CHIEF

Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak Grand Chief Sheila North Wilson said the broken rail line means a higher cost of living for people living in the affected region.

She called the service a “lifeline”, and said there are two communities along the line that rely on it directly for food , supplies and gas.

“It’s definitely changing the landscape and the quality of life on our northern First Nations,” she said.

“I think it’s high time the feds and the province step up and do something to either fix the rail or find another way for supplies to get there.”

“I think it’s beyond the talks of who owns the rail line. It’s what we’re doing to our people. And giving access to what they need for basic necessities of life. I think it’s beyond the talks of money and making sure that our people are taken care of in these isolated communities”

- With files from Beth Macdonell