

CTV Winnipeg





A Manitoba woman is dead after a fatal tractor incident on a rural property, according to Steinbach RCMP.

On Tuesday around 9:10 p.m., police were called to a farm on Provincial Road 43.

A 55-year-old woman was operating a tractor in her yard when it flipped and landed on her, police said.

RCMP said she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was with her family at the time of the incident.

Police said the investigation has determined there was no foul play, and the matter is now closed.