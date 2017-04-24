Featured
Manitoba woman fined $10,000 for posing as another nurse to gain access to narcotics
Guest has had her registration to the College of Registered Nurses cancelled. (File Photo)
Sara Shyiak, CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, April 24, 2017 4:05PM CST
Last Updated Monday, April 24, 2017 4:31PM CST
A Manitoba nurse has been ordered to pay $10,000 for posing as another nurse to gain access to narcotics.
In a disciplinary decision by the College of Registered Nurses of Manitoba, Sasheen Guest, also known as Tia Smith, was found guilty of professional misconduct.
A disciplinary committee found that Guest practiced as a registered nurse on at least four occasions when her membership was either surrendered or suspended.
It also found she used another nurse's identity to gain employment as a nurse, which allowed her to access narcotics.
Guest has had her registration to the College of Registered Nurses cancelled.
She was also charged with fraud by Winnipeg police and received a four month conditional sentence.