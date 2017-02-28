

CTV Winnipeg





For anyone living with a rare disease, life can be full of challenges.

“I couldn’t even walk up the stairs,” said Allexis Siebrecht as she recalled her life prior to receiving a lifesaving liver transplant.

Less than two years after her surgery, Siebrecht is an active 13-year-old about to take part in the World Transplant Games in Spain.

Seibrecht was diagnosed with Biliary Atresia at three months old.

In Canada, three million people have been diagnosed with a rare disease, 60 percent of them in childhood.

On Tuesday, the last day of February, dozens of Manitobans living with rare diseases gathered at Thunderbird House in Winnipeg to raise awareness for International Rare Disease Day.

"We can talk about some of our shared symptoms and struggles with acquiring medications because that can be difficult sometimes," said Cheryl Simoens, who lives with a rare disease.

According to Debbie Dutka, who helped organize Tuesday’s event, Manitoba is the first province in Canada to officially proclaim International Rare Disease Day.

"When you have a rare disease you feel alone by yourself. But when you come together where everyone has a rare disease you don't feel so alone," Dutka said.

On Tuesday rare disease day events were held in 90 countries across the world to raise awareness and to celebrate how far research has come in diagnosing and treatment of rare diseases.

"In the past many of these diseases had not been treatable but with research many of these diseases are treatable and I see people here today whom we diagnosed quite a few years ago," said Doctor Cheryl Rockman-Greenberg.