The province has released the results of an online survey showing a little more than half of respondents think marijuana shouldn’t be sold alongside alcohol.

The results were much less split when it comes to the legal age to buy pot.

As of Oct. 23, 2017, 12,845 people filled out the sections of the voluntary online survey regarding marijuana legalization. The province began encouraging Manitobans to fill out the survey, which also includessections on a health care tax and balancing the budget, on Sept. 13.

Themarijuana section of the survey showed a majority of respondents think 18 should be the legal age to buy pot, at 60.1 per cent. Only 6.6 per cent think the age should be 19, and 22.4 per cent think 21 should be the legal age.

When asked to agree or disagree with a recommendation that marijuana should not be sold alongside alcohol for safety reasons, 53.9 per cent agreed and 46.1 per cent disagreed.