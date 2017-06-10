

CTV Winnipeg





Hundreds of Manitobans got a good workout in Saturday morning while supporting cancer research, detection and prevention.

Assiniboine Park hosted the 10th anniversary of Challenge for Life in support of CancerCare Manitoba.

Participants embarked on a 20-kilometre walk that began at the park and went through some of Winnipeg’s historic neighbourhoods. The walk was supplemented by a 200-minute fitness workout.

Roughly 870 people signed up for the event this year, which is a record-setting number.

This year’s fundraising goal was $1 million.

All funds go toward cancer prevention, early detection, treatment, research and patient support.