Mansalughter charge laid in death of Norway House man
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, May 26, 2017 3:40PM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, May 30, 2017 7:47AM CST
A man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of a Norway House man.
Police said they were called to a home in Norway House at around 5:15 a.m. Friday for a report of an aggravated assault.
Officers said a 31-year-old man was taken to the nursing station with life-threatening injuries where he later died.
Police said Tuesday that Leroy Menow, 27, from Wabowden, Man. was charged with manslaughter.
He was remanded into custody.
An investigation is ongoing.