

CTV Winnipeg





A man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of a Norway House man.

Police said they were called to a home in Norway House at around 5:15 a.m. Friday for a report of an aggravated assault.

Officers said a 31-year-old man was taken to the nursing station with life-threatening injuries where he later died.

Police said Tuesday that Leroy Menow, 27, from Wabowden, Man. was charged with manslaughter.

He was remanded into custody.

An investigation is ongoing.