A woman is safe after a house fire Sunday night.

Firefighters said the woman rushed out of her house when she heard a loud pop and saw smoke.

It happened Sunday evening at Cannes Crescent and Jefferson Avenue.

Firefighters said they found heavy smoke coming from the back bedroom of the home when they arrived.

“The homeowner was home, she exited the building quite smartly and phoned 911 from the neighbour,” said Barry Carpenter, District 24 Fire Chief. “The closest call got her quickly."

Carpenter said crews knocked the fire down quickly.

There was only minimal damage and no injuries.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.