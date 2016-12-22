An NDP MLA accused of verbal sexual harassment expects he’ll be back in caucus in the new year.

Earlier this month, the party removed Maples representative Mohinder Saran from the fold following a complaint and subsequent investigation.

Saran’s lawyer said his client started workplace sensitivity training recommended by the Legislative Human Resources Department.

“Mr. Saran has commenced the course and expects to have complied with the recommendation by early January. At that time, Mr. Saran expects to be readmitted to the NDP caucus,” said lawyer Bill Gange.

Gange said out of respect for the process, Saran will not make any further comments.

The NDP released this statement Thursday:

“Caucus is aware that an investigation regarding a complaint was recently concluded by the HR branch and that Mohinder Saran is taking sensitivity training. Caucus expects this process to conclude in the near future. As previously stated, caucus will evaluate Mohinder Saran's status once the process is complete. We recently became aware of an allegation made several years ago against Mohinder Saran. We are aware of only one formal complaint to the HR branch.”