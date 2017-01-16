

The Canadian Press





A new trial starts today for a man whose second-degree murder conviction of a Manitoba girl was overturned.

Mark Edward Grant was found guilty in 2011 in Candace Derksen's death, but the Manitoba Court of Appeal overturned the verdict two years later.

Derksen's body was found in January 1985 in a storage shed near her house, where she had been tied up and left to freeze to death.

The appeal court argued the trial judge erred in not allowing the defence to present evidence that pointed to another possible killer.

Grant has repeatedly denied killing Derksen.

READ MORE: Family of Candace Derksen prepares for the emotions of another trial