Featured
Marlana Okemow found safe
Marlana (Marty) Okemow has been found safe. (Source: Winnipeg Police Service)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Saturday, January 28, 2017 6:54PM CST
Last Updated Sunday, January 29, 2017 11:21AM CST
A 16-year-old girl has been found safe after going missing for almost a week.
Marlana (Marty) Okemow was last seen in late afternoon on Jan. 22 in the East Elmwood area.
Police announced Saturday night that she had been located.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- Third time may be the charm for Manitoba bid to get UNESCO title for forest
- Jones bumped into semi-final by Englot at Manitoba Scotties
- 'It's very sad': Winnipeg refugee urges Canada to take action after Trump halts refugees
- U.S. judge bars deportations under Trump travel ban
- Man charged after alleged bomb threat at Grand Forks airport