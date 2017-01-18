Featured
Maryland Street fire under investigation
Crews arrived at 416 Maryland Street at 1:36 a.m. to find a minor fire in a basement suite of the three-storey wood-framed house. (Source: Stephanie Tsicos/CTV News)
Published Wednesday, January 18, 2017 6:03AM CST
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is investigating the cause of a fire in a Maryland Street rooming house Wednesday morning.
Crews arrived at 416 Maryland Street at 1:36 a.m. to find a minor fire in a basement suite of the three-storey wood-framed house.
The people living in the suite got out before crews arrived, the fire department said.
There were no injuries in the fire.
There is no estimate of damages.
