The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is investigating the cause of a fire in a Maryland Street rooming house Wednesday morning.

Crews arrived at 416 Maryland Street at 1:36 a.m. to find a minor fire in a basement suite of the three-storey wood-framed house.

The people living in the suite got out before crews arrived, the fire department said.

There were no injuries in the fire.

There is no estimate of damages.