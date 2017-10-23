

CTV Winnipeg





A Winnipeg man has been charged with impersonating a peace officer.

Winnipeg police this isn’t the first time the same man has impersonated a Peace Officer.

“I’m not sure why he is doing what he’s doing and why he hasn’t stopped,” said Const. Jay Murray. “Maybe he’s living a fantasy.”

In March, an investigation began into a man who had been representing himself to the public as a member of the RCMP and an officer on the dive team.

Police said the man was using social media to communicate with officers, during which he would engage in discussions with unsuspecting victims.

“Unfortunately he has tricked a number of people,” said Murray.

Officers said the man was placed under arrest on September 13 and charged with impersonating a peace officer.

Police said they continued to receive a number of complaints that the same man was continuing to impersonate officers between September 14 and October 22.

Police located and arrested Thomas David Hanaway, 59, on Sunday.

Hanaway has been charged with two counts of Impersonating a Peace Officer.

Police also confirmed Hanaway has six prior convictions for impersonating an officer.