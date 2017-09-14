Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman is calling for a Canadian Senator’s resignation.

Conservative Senator Lynn Beyak authored a letter on her website about residential schools and Indigenous Canadians.

Beyak wrote: “…let’s stop the guilt and blame and find a way to live together and share. Trade your status card for a Canadian citizenship…”

Mayor Bowman suggested in a tweet she resign. Later he told reporters Beyak should step down as her remarks are damaging to reconciliation efforts.

“To have a member of the Canadian Senate be so incredibly ignorant about who Canadian citizens are is deeply offensive,” Bowman said.

Status Indigenous people born here are Canadian citizens.

Earlier this year Beyak also made controversial comments about residential schools. She’s not backing down from the latest letter.

In a statement Beyak says her goal is to have everyone work together on a fresh approach.

“Let's all get together and be a whole country. Where we all have a voice to better our country, not condemn it,” Beyak said.