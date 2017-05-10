

Jeff Keele, CTV Winnipeg





A safety initiative is underway that involves Mayor Brian Bowman and True North Sports and Entertainment’s Mark Chipman.

Last week, Bowman confirmed Chipman, former Winnipeg Deputy Police Chief Dave Thorne and other community leaders had a meeting in his office at Winnipeg City Hall.

The mayor was vague on the gathering, but said it had to do with better coordinating resources on safety matters city-wide.

Informally, Bowman said the effort has been referred to as “The Alliance”.

“It was a really good discussion, a number of community leaders that just care deeply about our city and public safety,” Bowman said.

The mayor said there is nothing to announce at this point.