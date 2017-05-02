

CTV Winnipeg





The mayor of the RM of Ritchot, along with two councillors, have resigned from council.

Mayor Jackie Hunt, Councillor Jeannot Robert and Councillor Ron Mamchuk all handed in their resignations to Ritchot’s CAO.

“When a Council cannot function as a group, and when mediation does not work, and when name calling and belligerent behaviour become the norm, it is time to re-evaluate your spot at the table,” said Hunt in a public statement.

Hunt explained she gave up her seat to start a conversation at both the municipal and provincial levels about how to “better protect” residents that want to serve Manitoba’s communities.

“If I stayed and did nothing, then I became complicit and accepting of the behaviour,” she said. “We are trying to encourage people to run for public office, and we need to ensure they are protected from bullying and inappropriate behaviour while serving their communities.”

The resignations mean Ritchot’s council does not have enough people to fully operate, as there are only two councillors remaining.

The CAO said the province has been advised of the situation and the RM is awaiting further directions from the government.