Portage and Main is known as the windiest corner in North America. Now some are hoping the winds of change will blow through city hall, to allow pedestrian crossing at the intersection.

"Portage and Main, the office tenants, I believe are at risk of becoming a second class destination if it doesn't reinvent itself, and reinvest in itself," said Jeff Palmer from Storefront Manitoba, an organization that promotes urbanism and design culture.

Mayor Brian Bowman would like to see the corner reinvented.

He's championed a plan to take an $11.6 million, phased-in approach to re-opening the intersection.

It would begin with a $3.5 million allocation, $2 million of which would come from Winnipeg's road repair fund.

"What I'm trying to do is, I'm trying to move this community and that intersection forward in a thoughtful and responsible way," Bowman said.

But Jeff Browaty, councillor for North Kildonan, believes Bowman is moving the city in the wrong direction.

"On this issue, I don't believe the Mayor is listening to Winnipeggers," Browaty said.

Bowman got an earful at a meeting of the Executive Policy Committee Wednesday, as several people forcefully spoke out against the plan.

"There's nowhere to spend money," said Kumar Unready. "Where are you going to spend money on that corner!? Who's going to busk on that corner? You know how loud and nasty it is! Nobody. There's nothing to do on that corner."

But in the end, EPC unanimously voted in favour of the $3.5 million plan, with conditions.

It was passed with amendments requiring city administrators to obtain council approval before any plan allows pedestrians to cross. And it must include cost estimates along with transit and traffic implications.