The mayor's inner circle is walking away from a pedestrian and cycling bridge planned for Pembina Highway.

EPC voted to fund 7 of 15 projects eligible for federal money.

A city report says half of them can't be done because the province won't come to the table with cash.

The bridge over Pembina at Bishop Grandin is one of the items not moving forward.

Instead the city will build $35 million worth of projects with help from Ottawa, including a similar bridge for Chief Peguis Trail and other protected bike paths.

The report now moves to council for final approval.