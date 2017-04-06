

CTV Winnipeg





The Bear Clan Patrol welcomed some honorary members to its ranks Wednesday.

Patrol co-founder James Favel said Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman and Winnipeg Police Service Chief Danny Smyth joined them for their scheduled patrol through the North End.

Both Bowman and Smyth were also made honorary members of the organization.

“Everything was really positive,” Favel said of the experience. “Kids were really happy to see them in their community and have the experience of meeting them.”

The Bear Clan was initially founded in 1992 to give Winnipeg communities a safer, more secure environment. However, the organization stopped operation after a few years.

The patrol was re-founded in 2014 after 15-year-old Tina Fontaine’s body was found in the Red River. The reformation was in an effort to protect young women and children.

Today, Favel said the patrol has over 500 volunteers. Members walk the streets five to six times a week in an effort to provide safety and help with crime prevention. The group also gives rides and escorts to those wanting them.

Favel hopes having Bowman and Smyth patrol with them will add more members to its ranks.

“The endorsement, just having them there is so important for our role, for the understanding of our role in the greater community,” he said. “Now all of Winnipeg has seen the mayor and the police chief walk with the Bear Clean, and that’s what’s important to get people’s attention, to maybe get them to join us.”