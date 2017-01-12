Featured
McDonald's Canada testing all-day breakfast menu in select provinces
The fast-food giant says customers can order Egg McMuffins and hashbrowns, along with other breakfast staples, at 17 restaurants in B.C., Ontario and Quebec. (Source: Nam Y. Huh/AP Photo)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, January 12, 2017 10:13AM CST
TORONTO - McDonald's Canada has begun serving all-day breakfast at some of its restaurants across Canada.
The fast-food giant says customers can order Egg McMuffins and hashbrowns, along with other breakfast staples, at 17 restaurants in B.C., Ontario and Quebec.
The majority of the locations serving breakfast past 11 a.m. are in Ajax and Whitby, Ont. The rest are in Mississauga, Ont., Brampton, Ont., the Montreal area, Langley, B.C., and Coquitlam, B.C.
The company is celebrating its 50th anniversary in Canada this year and operates more than 1,400 restaurants from coast to coast
McDonald's launched all-day breakfast in the United States in the fall of 2015, and has since attributed the popularity of the morning food items for an increase in sales.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- McDonald's Canada testing all-day breakfast menu in select provinces
- Extreme weather shuts down Assiniboine Park Zoo
- Liberals explore creation of new housing benefit for low-income renters
- ‘She was in the backyard half frozen’: 9-year-old left outside after bus skips route
- U of M students to suggest multi-layered solution to illegal rooming house problem
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
Most Read
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5