

CTV Winnipeg





Brandon Police have arrested two people after they were caught with stolen goods.



Police said they received a report of a man and woman pushing a shopping cart full of meat around 3:45 p.m. Sunday near the 400 block of Kirkaldy Ave.



Police learned the meat was stolen from a business in the Corral Center. A stolen bottle of liquor was also found.



A 36-year-old man was on a court order with a condition to not possess alcohol. A 37-year-old woman was under a condition to not attend a business where the liquor was stolen.



The two were arrested. The man was scheduled to appear in court Monday, while the woman is scheduled for a January court date.