A Winnipeg doctor wants an apology from the city after a pile of snow pushed onto the sidewalk by snow-clearing crews blocked the entrance to his clinic.

Dr. Peter Arnott said he was forced to close the McGregor Medical Centre on Tuesday because it wasn’t safe for patients to get in the front door.

“There must’ve been 40 tons of snow out there,” Arnott said. “It was a heavy snow. It was the snow from the bucket of a front end loader that tipped it on my sidewalk.”

“At least 50 to 70 people were affected.”

Lawrence Beaulieu tried to access the clinic on Tuesday, but he said he couldn’t get in.

“The doctor was closed,” said Beaulieu. “I was kind of ticked about it, but what can you do?”

Arnott made a complaint to the city, but eventually took matters into his own hands to get the snow removed on Tuesday night. He hired a private contractor to clear the city sidewalk in front of his clinic on Machray Ave. at a cost of $1,000 so he could open the clinic on Wednesday.

Arnott doesn’t expect to get reimbursed, but he wants the city to acknowledge what happened.

“I can’t rely on an arrangement which isn’t going to happen today, it’s got to happen today,” said Arnott regarding the timeliness of snow clearing efforts. “It’s got to be safe, otherwise we are operating a business with a hazard.”

READ MORE: It could take weeks before all sidewalks are cleared: city

A City of Winnipeg spokesperson told CTV News crews attempt to store the snow within the boulevard and not on sidewalks. The city said when a significant amount of snow has fallen, there is limited storage capacity and some snow may spill over onto the sidewalk.

The city said it’s working quickly to clear sidewalks and haul away excess snow.

Snow creating challenges for first responders

Paramedics of Winnipeg union president Ryan Woiden said the heavy snowfall has created challenges for crews.

“Whether it can be taking a patient from their home in an ambulance in two or three feet of snow, or driving around the city, it can be very difficult,” Woiden said.

“The residential streets can sometimes be one of the streets that get probably cleared a little bit later, so just getting off the residential street onto the main arteries is really what our challenges are.”

In some cases, fire paramedics and paramedics will clear the snow from a sidewalk or walkway to make it easier on crews carrying patients on stretchers from their homes to ambulances.

Woiden said in some cases, it can take crews a bit longer to get to and from calls, but he added ambulances are equipped with lifesaving tools to help patients immediately upon arrival.

“We have advanced care paramedics on all of our ambulances, so really we’re bringing the emergency room to your door.”

Woiden said an ambulance, which wasn’t on a call, got stuck in the city. An off-duty paramedic towed the ambulance out of the snow and had it on its way.

“They didn’t have a patient with them anyway, so there’s been no adverse patient outcomes due to the snow, which we’re thankful for, we’re lucky for."

"Paramedics, they plan for this. This is what we do.”