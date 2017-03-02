A new University of Manitoba study on emergency room wait times has found the time it takes to get results from medical tests is having a large effect on wait times.

The study was released Thursday morning by the Manitoba Centre for Health Policy.

Researchers analyzed data from six Winnipeg hospitals with adult emergency rooms: Concordia, Grace, Health Sciences Centre, Seven Oaks, St. Boniface and Victoria.

"More than half of emergency department patients have an X-ray, urine test or other diagnostic test," said the study's lead author Dr. Malcolm Doupe, in a news release.

"From discussions with our stakeholders, we learned that it can be very time-consuming for patients to undergo tests, for medical professionals to interpret the results and for staff to take action based on the results."

"Our study suggests that these processes could be improved to ensure wait times are as short as possible.”

Researchers said the study found busy waiting rooms don’t necessarily mean a long wait and that patients with the least urgent cases weren't causing a longer wait for patients who required urgent care.

Researchers said adding more treatment areas to emergency rooms or freeing of up more beds may not be the most effective way of reducing wait times.

The study examined emergency room data from 2003-2013.