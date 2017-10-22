Featured
Memory walk held for 21-year-old woman murdered in March
The family of 21-year-old Shania Chartrand began a four-day memory walk in honour of her Sunday morning. (Scott Andersson/CTV Winnipeg)
Published Sunday, October 22, 2017 3:31PM CST
The family of 21-year-old Shania Chartrand began a four-day memory walk in honour of her Sunday morning.
The group is walking from Winnipeg to Lake Manitoba First Nation. The walkers are expected to arrive there on Wednesday, on what would have been Chartrand’s 22 birthday.
Chartrand’s parents Reg and Lisa said they have been silent the last seven months.
“That was my only daughter, she was my baby,” said Lisa Chartrand.
READ MORE: 2 charged in West Broadway shooting of Lake Manitoba woman
Chartrand’s parents and others who attended the walk tied red ribbons around trees in honour of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.
“We miss everything about her, her smile, her laughter,” said Reg Chartrand.
Four arrests were made a month after Chartrand was murdered.