

CTV Winnipeg





People heading out to celebrate New Year’s Eve Saturday night can look forward to mild temperatures.

In Winnipeg, the high Saturday will be a few degrees above normal, at -9 C. There’s a 40 per cent chance of some flurries during the day and into the evening.

Temperatures will be even warmer in southwestern Manitoba. Brandon could get a daytime high of -5 C.

Skies will clear overnight and starting on New Year’s Day, temperatures will begin to fall back down. Winnipeg will hit daytime highs of -19 by the end of the week.

READ MORE: What to do in Winnipeg on New Year’s Eve