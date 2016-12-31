Featured
Mild temps for New Year's Eve
Lac Du Bonnet, Dec. 31, 2016 (Photo: Aila Janzen)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Saturday, December 31, 2016 8:58AM CST
People heading out to celebrate New Year’s Eve Saturday night can look forward to mild temperatures.
In Winnipeg, the high Saturday will be a few degrees above normal, at -9 C. There’s a 40 per cent chance of some flurries during the day and into the evening.
Temperatures will be even warmer in southwestern Manitoba. Brandon could get a daytime high of -5 C.
Skies will clear overnight and starting on New Year’s Day, temperatures will begin to fall back down. Winnipeg will hit daytime highs of -19 by the end of the week.
