Featured
Milt Stegall Drive closed to traffic, pedestrian in collision taken to hospital
Milt Stegall Drive north of Ellice Avenue is closed to traffic.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, November 1, 2017 12:03PM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 1, 2017 1:18PM CST
A stretch of Milt Stegall Drive north of Ellice Avenue is closed to traffic while police investigate a collision involving a pedestrian.
Police confirmed eastbound traffic on Ellice was also being rerouted.
It happened at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Police said one vehicle was involved, and a male pedestrian was taken to hospital in critical condition. He has since been upgraded to stable condition.
Officers were still on scene as of 2 p.m. Wednesday.