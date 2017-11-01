

CTV Winnipeg





A stretch of Milt Stegall Drive north of Ellice Avenue is closed to traffic while police investigate a collision involving a pedestrian.

Police confirmed eastbound traffic on Ellice was also being rerouted.

It happened at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said one vehicle was involved, and a male pedestrian was taken to hospital in critical condition. He has since been upgraded to stable condition.

Officers were still on scene as of 2 p.m. Wednesday.