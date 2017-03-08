A Manitoba woman jumped on her horse and brought hot coffee and a hot meal to a stranded trucker on highway 10 south of Brandon.

An image of the stranded trucker captured by Manitoba 511 highway cameras prompted Eileen Eagle Bears, 18, to spring into action.

She saw the image of the stranded motorist on the highway 10 camera and rode four kilometres each way up and down hills in icy conditions to deliver a thermos of hot coffee to the man on Tuesday morning.

He slept in his truck overnight but it was warm, Eagle Bears said.

"I just thought I should do something," she said. "I made up a thermos of coffee and took it to him on horseback."

"He was really happy to know someone came."

Eagle Bears said the man's truck was stuck on the highway, so he didn't want to leave.

The man had some food but not much, she said.

"He was running low."

She rode out a second time to deliver more coffee, hot water and a hot meal of hamburger stew and potatoes.

Eagle Bears said a tow truck rescued the trucker Tuesday night.

An image of her horse was saved by a Facebook user and the image has been circulating on social media ever since.

Eagle Bears said she just wanted to help; she didn't think her horseback delivery would garner so much attention.