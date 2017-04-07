Featured
Miscommunication: 68 foot cell phone tower reported missing wasn’t stolen after all
The tower, which was used to support a cellphone booster and wireless equipment, was reported stolen April 2nd from Egg Lake, about 80 kilometres north of The Pas. (File Image)
RCMP say a cell phone tower about as tall as a six-storey building reported missing from a northern Manitoba community wasn’t stolen after all.
The tower, which was used to support a cell phone booster and wireless equipment, was reported stolen April 2 from Egg Lake, about 80 kilometres north of The Pas.
Initially, police said the tower was disassembled and loaded onto a trailer pulled by a red Dodge truck, which was last seen heading east on Provincial Trunk Highway 60 Monday afternoon.
However, RCMP said Friday the tower wasn’t stolen after all. Instead, there was a miscommunication between its new and previous owners.
-With files from the Canadian Press
