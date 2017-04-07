

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP say a cell phone tower about as tall as a six-storey building reported missing from a northern Manitoba community wasn’t stolen after all.

The tower, which was used to support a cell phone booster and wireless equipment, was reported stolen April 2 from Egg Lake, about 80 kilometres north of The Pas.

Initially, police said the tower was disassembled and loaded onto a trailer pulled by a red Dodge truck, which was last seen heading east on Provincial Trunk Highway 60 Monday afternoon.

However, RCMP said Friday the tower wasn’t stolen after all. Instead, there was a miscommunication between its new and previous owners.

-With files from the Canadian Press