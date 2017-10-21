UPDATE: Kierra Hather has been safely located. The Winnipeg Police Service wishes to thank the public for their assistance.

The mother of a missing teen in Winnipeg is holding out hope her daughter is found safe.

“I’m worried sick. I don’t know what to think. I’ve been steadily crying. All of my children are taking it really hard. Her grandparents are scared. She hasn’t contacted anyone,” said Frances Mary Chartrand from her home in Swan River in a phone call with CTV News Saturday.

Winnipeg police said Kierra Hather, 13, was last seen in the West End Wednesday evening.

Chartrand said her daughter was in Winnipeg getting treatment for some health issues, and has been in the city for about 10 weeks.

Chartrand said she talked to her on the phone on Wednesday, but on Thursday staff told her she was gone on an unexplained absence.

She said her daughter previously spent time in a shelter in Swan River and would sometimes leave, but would always find her way back to the family home.

Now that she’s in Winnipeg, Chartrand said she has no idea where she would go. As far as she knows, she said her daughter wasn’t exploring the city.

“I’ve been going on her Facebook. I have the password and there has been no activity on her page,” said Chartrand.

In addition to Winnipeg police, Chartrand said the Bear Clan Patrol is also looking for her daughter and providing her with updates.

Police said Hather is five feet five inches tall with a medium build and medium length straight brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white jacket with black stripes, black leggings, and black shoes.

Anyone with information can call the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.