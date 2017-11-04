Featured
Missing 13-year-old girl last seen in West End: Police
Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl. (Source: Winnipeg Police Service)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Saturday, November 4, 2017 10:29AM CST
Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl.
Police said Pamela Anderson was last seen in the West End of the city Wednesday, Oct., 25.
Police are concerned for Anderson’s well-being and ask anyone with information to contact investigators at 204-986-6250.