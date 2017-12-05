

UPDATE: RCMP confirmed Tuesday afternoon the 14-year-old boy had been safely located.

Thompson RCMP is asking for help in finding a missing 14-year-old boy.

RCMP said William ‘Billy’ Albert Chastelaine was last seen in the morning of November 27.

Investigators believe he may still be in the Thompson area.

RCMP said they are concerned for his well-being. Anyone with information on Chastelaine’s whereabouts is asked to contact investigators at 204-677-6911.