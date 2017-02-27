Featured
Missing 14-year-old girl found: Police
Shyla Boubard was last seen Monday morning in the North End area. (Source: Winnipeg police)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, February 27, 2017 2:32PM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 28, 2017 12:10AM CST
Winnipeg police have located a 14-year-old girl.
Shyla Boubard was last seen Monday morning in the North End area - information police updated a few minutes after midnight on Tuesday.
