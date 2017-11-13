

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help finding a 23-year-old man last seen on Wednesday.

Police said Kyle Fortier was last seen during the evening on Wednesday, November 8th. He was wearing a navy blue hoodie, black jacket, blue jeans and brown runners.

Winnipeg police said they are concern for Fortier’s well-being and ask anyone with information to contact investigators at 204-986-6250.