UPDATE: Winnipeg police say Aidan has been safely located. They are thanking the public for its assistance.

Winnipeg Police Service said they are looking for a missing boy last seen in the North Kildonan area.

Eight-year-old Aidan Hucaluk was last seen Thursday afternoon, police said.

Police say he was last seen wearing a blue and white coloured camouflage styled shirt, grey jeans and carrying a black backpack with comic characters on it.

Police are concerned about the boy’s well-being anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6250.